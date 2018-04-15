Derry City ready for Bohemians test

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels believes tomorrow night's game against Bohemians is going to be tough.

Although City have beaten Bohs in their last eight encounters, Shiels is only too aware that the Dubliners come into the game full of confidence after their derby day win over Shamrock Rovers, on Friday.

"It's going to be tough against Bohs, they have done to Shamrock Rovers what we couldn't do," he said.

"We got hammered by Shamrock Rovers and they have beaten them twice, they have beaten them well and they have shown great commitment to winning. They have got great heart in their team, they have a good management team and they have good players.

"Look football is impossible to predict, you can't for one minute say you are going to win a game, because decisions can go against you, the break of the ball can go against you or Bohemians could come and play us off the park, like St Pat's did, but who knows."

The Candy Stripes are in fantastic form themselves as they have won their last five league matches and Shiels wants the momentum to continue.

"Our confidence is good; you can see the environment is very good and how people are thinking and preparing as everyone is very willing, but winning matches brings that to a dressing room," he insisted.

"But we are playing a Bohemians team now who have been quite outstanding, the way they played against Shamrock Rovers was very, very good and there passion was there for everyone to see, so we know the qualities that they have, but the more games you win the tougher they get and that's the case for us.

"So we have to try and sustain this run we are on, that's the key to it all, we must sustain our energy and our positivity."

City will be without right-back Conor McDermott who picked up a hamstring problem in the win over Waterford, but Darren Cole, who replaced McDermott on Friday evening, hasn't had any adverse reaction to his groin problem and is likely to come into the starting line-up.