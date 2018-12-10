Derry City release special 90th anniversary jersey

Derry City has unveiled a special 90th anniversary jersey to celebrate its first competitive season in the Irish League.

The club was formed in 1928 following a period of 13 years when the city was without a senior club and was established as an affiliated club to the North West Football Association in May 1928.

However, Derry City was too late to join the Irish League that year and therefore had to enter the following season (1929). The club was finally granted senior status in May 1929 and played its first game against Glentoran on August 22nd 1929, a date which is marked below the crest on this new shirt.

City may have lost that first game, 2-1 to Glentoran, but it was the birth of a club that was to make an indelible mark on Irish football, both north and south, and across Europe.

Whilst many City fans may associate Derry City only with the red and white stripes, these didn’t appear on the club’s shirts until the mid-1930s.

To mark the anniversary, the new shirt has been released in the club’s original claret colours.

The shirt is embroidered above the crest with “90th anniversary” and below the crest with the date of this first competitive fixture.

The shirt will serve as the team’s third shirt for the 2019 season and will be available for purchase in the Christmas club shop at the bottom of Shipquay Street from tomorrow (Wednesday) at 12 noon. The opening hours are as follows; Wed 12pm-6pm; Thursday 12pm-9pm; Friday 12pm-9pm; Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 1pm-6pm.

Shirts are priced at £35 for children and £45 for adults.