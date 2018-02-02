Derry City reveal new 2018 home jersey

Derry City F.C. unveiled its new 2018 home jersey at an exclusive event for season ticket holders on Thursday evening.

The new strip sees the return of the famous red and white candy stripes.

The club has also used the new jersey to pay tribute to former captain Ryan McBride, who died suddenly in March 2017.

The strip will include a ‘McBride 5’ logo on the front.

The new home top has been extremely well received by fans with some lauding it as the best looking jersey in the League of Ireland.

Derry City F.C. will begin the 2018 season away to Waterford on February 16.