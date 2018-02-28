Derry City's Brandywell homecoming postponed due to severe weather warning

DERRY CITY's long awaited return to Brandywell Stadium has been postponed as the Football Association of Ireland announced all weekend fixtures have been rescheduled due to the severe weather conditions.

The Candy Stripes, who got their campaign up and running with a 1-0 victory over Bohemians last night at Dalymount Park, were due to host Dundalk at the newly refurbished Brandywell on Friday night. That match will now be played on Monday, March 19th next.

The news will no doubt be welcomed by City boss, Kenny Shiels who had aired his concerns about his failed attempts to have his players train on the newly laid artificial surface this week.

Derry City's first home match of the 2018 SSE Airtricity League campaign will now be against Limerick on Monday, March 12th. The postponement means Shiels troops will have faced FOUR consecutive fixtures on the trot away from home before finally getting to play at the newly renovated Lone Moor Road venue.

"The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that all games scheduled to take place in the SSE Airtricity League this weekend have been postponed," read a statement from the FAI.

"Following a detailed monitoring process, where the FAI worked closely with all clubs, it was decided to postpone all games in the Premier and First Divisions due to current severe weather conditions and future forecasts from Met Eireann.

Derry City must wait a little longer for its return to Brandywell Stadium.

Below is a list of rescheduled fixtures with kick-off times to be confirmed: SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Bray Wanderers v Waterford - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19; Cork City v Bohemians - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19; Derry City v Dundalk - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19; Limerick v Shamrock Rovers - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19; St Patrick's Athletic v Sligo Rovers - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19; Limerick v Cork City - Changed from Saturday, March 17 to Friday, March 16; Limerick v Waterford - Changed from Saturday, March 31 to Friday, March 30.

SSE Airtricity League First Division - Athlone Town v Cabinteely - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19; Wexford v UCD - Rescheduled for Monday, March 19; Cobh Ramblers v Galway United - Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date; Finn Harps v Longford Town - Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date; Shelbourne v Drogheda United - Fixture to be rescheduled at a later date.