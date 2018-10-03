Derry City's cup winning squad honoured at Guildhall

Derry City's EA Sports Cup winning squad were treated to a Mayoral reception in the Guildhall on Tuesday to mark the club's first silverware in six seasons

Kenny Shiels along with his players, backroom team and support workers were in attendance as Mayor John Boyle, himself a lifelong Candystripe fan, described his delight at having been at the cup final against Cobh Ramblers last month as well as now having the opportunity to formally congratulate the club on their win.

"I've been supporting Derry City since before their League of Ireland days and it's great to have you all here and with silverware on the table," said Colr. Boyle .

"I would like to acknowledge the efforts of Kenny and his players, as well as the all-important backroom team. I think it is also very important however to acknowledge the input of people like Philip Johnston who has given tremendous voluntary support to Derry City for as long as I can remember."

Derry City manager took the opportunity to thank the Mayor for his kind words and support, but was keen to point out that there was plenty of unfinished business before the current season comes to a close.

"It's great to win a trophy for the people of the city and be able to bridge a six-year gap since the last one," explained Shiels, "There are a lot of young players in our squad and winning can only help their development. That is a major goal for the club given how difficult it can be to bring in players from elsewhere.

"There will be plenty of work to do in the coming weeks and months as we look ahead to next season. However there are still four games left this year and we still have to aim for the teams above us in the league and if we can string four good results together then that might put a bit of pressure on them."

"We will be working hard to try to do just that."