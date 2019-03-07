Derry City’s Dalymount Park record is in the past - insists Declan Devine

Manager Declan Devine feels that Derry City’s recent record at Bohemians counts for nothing going into tomorrow evening’s clash.

The Brandywell men have secured six victories and one draw in their last seven visits to Dalymount Park and Devine wants that run to continue.

Bohs, who are second behind leaders Shamrock Rovers, go into the game full of confidence as they haven’t tasted defeat in the league or even conceded a goal this season.

“It’s going to be a really tough game, at a difficult venue, it’s a ground that Derry have had incredible success in the past but that is in the past,” he insisted.

“We have 19 new players in the group and we have to go there and express ourselves and also contain the threat that Bohemians have but we also have to go and ask a couple of questions of them as well.

“Yes, we’ll be down bodies, yes, we have a few niggles and have a few people out but at the same time it’s a wonderful place to go and play.

“Under the lights at Dalymount, with the crowd behind Bohs and we usually have a good travelling support from Derry and it’s a great thing to do on a Friday night.

“We have been trying to get that across to the players this week that we are in an extremely lucky position to represent this football club and to go to another football club that’s steeped in tradition and have a huge crowd there willing each other on to win and it’s something we should all look forward to.”

Devine also believes that their positive result at Cork City last week, will count for nothing if they lose tomorrow night.

“Cork only becomes a good point, if we get something out of this game,” he added.

“People have been saying about our last three games and how difficult they were but if you look at the next three games - Bohemians away, Dundalk at home and St Pat’s away - they don’t come much harder than that.

“But the good thing about this game is that you are playing good teams every week, it’s a test every week and we have got to be at our best to get points from everybody in this league.

“We’ll have to be at our best on Friday night to get something from Bohs, because they are the formed side last year, they finished the season off incredibly strong and have carried that all, they were very unfortunate to lose the FAI Cup semi-final to Cork, but they are a fantastic club and a club that I have a lot of respect for.”

Derry travel to Dublin without Michael McCrudden, Patrick McClean and Jamie McDonagh, but on the plus side Conor McDermott is likely to be in the squad for the first time this season.

“Patrick tried to training today (Thursday), after he missed the Cork game at the last minute, but he isn’t right and he’ll miss the game,” he explained.

“Conor McDermott is very close to coming back into the set-up and he’ll be a fantastic addition to the squad when he’s fit again, he’s a wonderful player that I have had the pleasure of working with in the past and he’s really coming up to the speed again, so he should be involved.

“Whatever happens in the injury front, we are confident in the whole squad. Like Aidy Delap has been sensationally coming off the bench, so why would he not play. David Parkhouse has been outstanding, Junior (Ogedi-Uzokwe) has been outstanding, Eoghan Stokes got us up and running against UCD and then got himself out of the team with a niggle, so we have competition for places.

“I believe in the players, the players believe in each other, last week was fantastic in terms of being able to see out a result at a difficult venue, but we have also played some really good football ourselves over the last few weeks.”