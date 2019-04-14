Derry City's Declan Devine expecting tough test at St Patrick's Athletic

Derry City manager Declan Devine knows tomorrow's clash at St Patrick's Athletic, is going to be tough for his in-form side.

The Brandywell men go into the encounter having won their last four games, but Devine feels Harry Kenny's side are starting to find a bit of form themselves.

Derry City manager Declan Devine.

St Pat's defeated champions Dundalk in their last home game, then on Friday night they came from behind, scoring a late equaliser at Cork City, despite playing over 60 minutes of the game with ten men, after David Webster was red carded in the first half.

City travel to Richmond Park without Jamie McDonagh, who is suspended for another two games, while Conor McDermott and Adrian Delap are both struggling and will have fitness tests prior to kick-off.