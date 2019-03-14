Derry City’s Declan Devine feels Dundalk are one of League of Ireland’s greatest teams

Declan Devine believes Derry City will be facing one of the greatest teams in League of Ireland history when Dundalk visit the Brandywell tomorrow night (KO 7.45pm).

The Candy Stripes boss, who confirmed goalkeeper Peter Cherrie has recovered from a hand injury and will play, feels his new look side will have to be at their best to get anything from the champions.

“We have to really go up the gears against Dundalk, because they are, in my opinion, one of the greatest teams in Irish football history,” he insisted.

“They are a team full of the best players in the league. They have tremendous strength in depth but ultimately it’s 11 versus 11 and while we will show them upmost respect, it’s a game in which we want to test ourselves and show our fans that we are improving by the week.”

Devine admits Vinny Perth’s side are likely to have more possession than his side and challenged his players to deal the vistors attacking threat.

“We have to understand that Dundalk are going to have a lot of the ball and it’s how we nullify their threat. We have to make sure their best players are kept quiet on the night,” he added.

“When we don’t have the ball we have to make sure we are defensively sound in our set-up but also ensure we try to be creative as well when we have possession. “We have to try and play and ask questions of Dundalk but somethings are easier said than done. However, we have trained brilliantly all week and it’s a game we are all looking forward to. It’s 90 minutes of your life and you have to make sure you leave everything on the pitch.”

Devine also confirmed that skipper Barry McNamee, midfielder Greg Sloggett and striker David Parkhouse all returned to training and are available for selection.