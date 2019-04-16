Derry City's Declan Devine hoping for a Good Friday against Shamrock Rovers

Derry City manager Declan Devine wants the Brandywell to be rocking this Friday night as they welcome league leaders Shamrock Rovers.

The encounter sees the top two facing each other in front of the RTE cameras and Devine believes his players are looking forward to the game.

Earlier in the season at Tallaght Stadium, Rovers secured a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Dylan Watts and Aaron McEneff, but since then Derry, particularly in recent weeks, have been in super form, winning their last five games and another three points is Devine's target this week.

"You want to win every game, especially winning games at the Brandywell," he insisted.

"However we are under no illusions how difficult it is. Rovers have been sensational under Stephen Bradley this year. They have scored a lot goals, kept a lot of clean-sheets and they have a lot of good players. but so do we and we look forward to the game. It’s a game where we now say to ourselves ‘Let’s see where we are. Can we eat at the top table or are we still a wee bit off it?’.

"We’ll do our homework on Rovers and get ready for Friday, but it’s brilliant that they are coming to the Brandywell on Good Friday; the TV cameras are there, so let’s see."

The City boss will have somewhat of a selection headache for the Rovers game, after trio Patrick McClean, Josh Kerr and Gerardo Bruna, who performed well at St Patrick's Athletic, on Monday night.

"I don’t have any selection headaches because I’m going to play players that I believe in. I also have players sitting on the bench that I believe in so everybody is going to have a huge impact over 40 games this year and if we are going to be successful we are going to play 40-45 games," he added.

"We have an unbelievable application at this moment in time and we have players who are really enjoying moving the ball and playing with good players. We are only starting so we have to stay with it. There will be ups and downs but this was a fantastic performance with a fantastic result."