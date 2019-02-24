Derry City's Declan Devine sees Waterford as title contenders

Derry City manager Declan Devine may welcome back Darren Cole, for tomorrow night's home encounter against Waterford.

The centre-back missed Friday night's loss at Shamrock Rovers, but will have a late fitness test prior to kick-off, to see if he has recovered from his calf problem.

Derry City manager Declan Devine.

The Brandywell men will be without Jamie McDonagh through suspension, but Aidy Delap returns to the squad.

Devine feels Alan Reynolds' side, who defeated Cork City at Turners Cross on Friday night, are one of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division favourites.