Derry City’s Declan Devine to ring the changes

Manager Declan Devine will make a number of changes as Derry City start their defence of EA Sports Cup against Longford Town at the Brandywell tonight (KO 7.45pm).

Devine confirmed the likes of Jamie McDonagh, Giannia Seraf and Gerardo Bruna will all be in his starting line-up this evening.

“It’s common that you are going to make a few changes,” explained the City boss.

“Nathan Gartside will play in goal again, he has been sensational over the last game in a half that he has played. Jamie McDonagh comes back into the picture after serving a ludicrous suspension. It feels as if he has been out for half of the season already, but he’ll play and I’m delighted to get him on the pitch again.

“Giannia Seraf will play, Gerardo Bruna also but you look at the players that we are bringing in and they are all experienced players. They are players who have played at a very high level and we certainly won’t be taking the tie lightly because Longford are a team we respect and a team that we know can cause problems.”

Despite the changes, Devine insists he wants further success in the EA Sports Cup, the club having already won it an incredible 11 times. He isn’t, however, taking anything for granted against Neale Fenn’s First Division side.

“It’s a big fixture and a difficult fixture because Longford are a fantastic side with a fantastic manager,” he added.

“They play a good brand of football so it’s an extremely difficult start for us but we have a proud history in the this competition.

“It’s a trophy which is sitting in our office and one that we don’t want to be handing back, so we are fully aware of what we need to do to try and stay in the cup. We have to make sure we prepare as best as we can.

“We are looking to build momentum. It’s a big week as we have a North West derby on Friday night as well so this is a good opportunity for players to stake a claim for that game as well.”