Derry City's Gerard Doherty dedicates cup win to Ryan McBride

Derry City's Gerard Doherty knows his old team-mate Ryan McBride, who tragically died last year, was watching down on the Candy Stripes, as they secured their first trophy since 2012.

The City goalkeeper, who saved Shane O'Connor's late penalty, admitted he visited McBride's grave hours before this afternoon's kick-off and dedicated the win to the Brandywell man.

Doherty, who will be holding his testimonial night in the Maldron Hotel on Saturday October 27, is now hoping their EA Sports Cup success can push them on for the remainder of the season.