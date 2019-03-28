Derry City’s Peter Cherrie is injury doubt

Derry City manager Declan Devine says he has full faith in Nathan Gartside playing between the sticks against Sligo Rovers tomorrow night if first choice goalkeeper, Peter Cherrie, doesn’t overcome a hand injury.

The ex-Cork City man is struggling since injuring his hand in City’s last game against champions, Dundalk. Cherrie had to be replaced after colliding with Lilywhites’ striker Pat Hoban and hasn’t trained much with the squad since the injury.

If Cherrie doesn’t come through a fitness test, then former Watford starlet Gartside will start and the Derry boss has full faith in his back-up keeper.

“Peter hasn’t trained but we’ll see how he is closer to kick-off,” insisted Devine.

“His injury is now on the different hand. He had a bone which was badly bruised in his right hand and then picked up a different injury on his left hand.

“Peter has been outstanding for us and has been a fantastic addition to the group. His experience, both on and off the pitch, has been brilliant.

“Ultimately if Peter is fit he’ll play and if he isn’t, then Nathan comes in. Nathan has been brilliant too and remeber he has been on the bench for Watford and has trained at the highest level with a Premier League club.

“He did extremely well against Dundalk and I have no qualms if Nathan has to play.

“Obviously Michael McCrudden is out but Patrick McClean is close to playing, though I wouldn’t image that he’ll start on Friday.

“We have a couple of niggles but everybody wants to play and hopefully we’ll have as many as possible to pick from.”