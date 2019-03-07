Derry City says Jamie McDonagh's suspension is 'horrendous'

Derry City boss, Declan Devine believes Jamie McDonagh's additional three match suspension for his challenge on Trevor Clarke in Tallaght is a 'horrendous' decision by the FAI.

City have a number of personnel concerns ahead of their trip to Dalymount Park this Friday night with up to four players on the 'missing or doubtful' list for the game against high-flying Bohemians.

Devine will be without Patrick McClean for the match through injury while McDonagh is in the middle of an extended ban having been sent off in City's sole defeat so far at Shamrock Rovers.

While accepting that his player deserved that red card, the Derry manager said he was "at a complete loss to understand the extent of the winger's retrospective suspension."

"I think it's absolutely horrendous. It's ludicrous to be honest. We were the first to admit it was a bad tackle from Jamie. I've seen worse. He's flicked out and caught young Clarke on the heel but the player never received any treatment from the physio.

"There was a melee involving four or five or six Shamrock Rovers players who, if you watch back, were grabbing Jamie around the neck. What the referee has seen is beyond me. I've watched it back on numerous occasions.

"We were informed that if we did appeal it, it probably wouldn't be changed. So it's just another obstacle that's been put in our way which we're used to at this football club. We get on with it. I feel for Jamie but at the same time it's a huge loss to the group."

On top of that however, Devine was also coming to terms with the fact that Michael McCrudden is out of the reckoning for anything up to three months having broken a metatarsal during training on Wednesday.

"I'm gutted for Michael because we felt he was really starting to make his presence felt. He has been fantastic in training and gives us such good options in games, so it's a real blow."

"That said, there's now an opportunity for players to come in and show what they can do. We have quality in our squad and I'm fortunate to be able to bring in guys that I know are up to the task."

"It will be a tough game. Bohs ended last season as one of the form teams and have carried that with them this season. Keith (Long) has done some really good business in the close season and they like to play the right way. It could be a decent match."

Friday night's clash may well see Eoghan Stokes and Aaron Barry line up against their respective former team-mates as both clubs look to build on decent starts to the campaign.