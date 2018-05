Derry City 0-0 Cork City

As scoreless draws go, this encounter at a packed Brandywell certainly wasn't a drab affair, in fact this was an exciting entertaining match.

Derry City's Aaron McEneff skips away from Cork City's Barry McNamee.

Both sides had chances to win the game, especially in the closing stages with Aaron McEneff being denied by the post, while Sean McLoughlin went close for the visitors.