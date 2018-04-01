DERRY CITY: Shiels expecting tough Finn Harps test

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels believes tomorrow's EA Sports Cup tie, at Finn Harps (KO 5pm) is going to be difficult for his side.

Despite Harps being in the First Division, Shiels feels the added spice of a North West derby means both sides are going to be giving their all.

Shiels admits he would love to win a trophy this year and because of that he's likely to play a strong side at Finn Park.

City, who have won the League Cup an incredible 10 times, go into the tie at Ballybofey with midfielder Nicky Low back from suspension, but John Cofie and Niall Logue are struggling with knee injuries.

"The team selection is the same. We might rest a few players because of the sequence of games that we have in front of us," he insisted.

"In 30 days we play eight games and this is the second one of those. We have two Monday games coming up so we have got to prepare with the view that we don’t overdo it with some of the players.

"I would love to bring a trophy to the Brandywell and give the supporters a feeling of happiness and jubilation.

"But you don’t talk about winning a cup until you get yourself into a position to do so. We have a very hard match against Finn Harps.

"It’s a local derby and it will feature frenetic play from both sides. It will be one of those games but we have to go there first and foremost and fight to try and help Derry City get a result."

On Friday night, Harps rather surprisingly drew 1-1 with the First Division bottom side Athlone Town, but Shiels feels that game will have no bearing on tomorrow's tie.

"They could have taken Liverpool to extra-time on Friday night or even beaten Manchester City; that has no relevance on the game at Finn Park.," he added.

"Nothing has relevance to it, it’s just the fact that you’re going in there against your neighbour to try and win the game in a way in which we show some passion in how we go about things. Finn Harps will be showing that.

"They will be doing everything they can to beat us and we’ll be doing everything we can to beat them because it’s a derby match. We will try to play to the best of our ability as well."