DERRY CITY: Sides green with envy as City unveiled new kit

It has a been a busy few months for the group assisting with Derry City’s merchandise, with the release of the club’s new 2018 kit design this week - the most high profile signing of the club’s new range of adidas merchandise.

The group of Declan Callaghan, Kevin McDaid, Kevin McLaughlin and Joe Doherty, identified that the club had an opportunity to expand the range of items on offer to supporters and pitched a proposal to the club’s board that this should be expanded.

Based on feedback from fans and also visibility into the demand online, it was felt that there were potential revenue opportunities for the club.

In addition to this, club merchandise is one of the key elements of any club’s brand and having more items available to supporters as well as casual fans and visitors to the city would benefit the club.

Kevin McDaid, outlines how the direction and focus of the deal changed from there.

“We met with the club in late August to discuss our original idea of working on an extended range of gift items in the the £0-20 range. The club then asked us to take a look at the teamwear supply arrangement,” he said.

“This caused a change in focus for the group and we were already on the clock in terms of getting stuff here for Christmas.”

The group met with multiple suppliers and settled with a supply agreement with House of Sport, an Armagh based firm who are one of the largest adidas suppliers in the UK & Ireland.

“It was a huge effort to get to where we are today,” he added.

“People might wonder what it takes to get the kit and the leisurewear to the point of sale.

“We probably underestimated the time and effort involved but this isn’t just the launch of one kit. It’s two kits, the away now and the home kit after Christmas.

“Then we have the whole range of leisurewear that has to be available as well. It’s working with adidas to see what they have available, when can we get it, and also at a price point that is going to work for the market in Derry.”

Aside from all the retail stock, the group have also partnered with the first team to ensure that all their training and travel needs are met, with a delivery of 20 boxes this week as the squad prepare to return for training in January.