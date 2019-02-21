Derry City sign French midfielder

DERRY CITY received a boost ahead of tomorrow night’s trip to Shamrock Rovers after announcing that Ciaron Harkin has signed a new and improved three deal with the club.

The talented midfielder, who picked up the man of the match accolade in last week’s opening win over UCD, will be at the club until at least 2021.

“I think he has been sensational since he has come to the club, his attitude, application and generally his infectiousness in terms of the way he goes about his job on a daily basis and he has earned a better contact,” stated boss Declan Devine.

“Ciaron is a very talented footballer and I don’t think he gets the credit for his technical ability, everybody thinks that he’s more of a stopping midfield player, yes he’s aggressive, yes he plays with his heart on the sleeve, but the boy also has a lot of technical ability and can cause teams problems.

“You only have to look on the opening night to see that he covered more miles than anybody else but he also was calm enough in the final third, to pick out two passes to set up two goals.”

While the Brandywell men also confirmed that French midfielder Gianni Seraf has signed a one year deal with the club.

The 24-year-old played with Greek side Panionios and also spent time with French Ligue 1 team Montpellier.

Devine also confirmed that striker Michael McCrudden will be available for the clash at Tallaght Stadium.

“Michael is available for selection and to be honest it’s a very welcome addition,” he added.

“He has been fantastic at training over the last couple of days and him being available gives me headaches, because of how the front three of (Eoghan) Stokes, (David) Parkhouse and Junior (Ogedi-Uzokwe) all had very positives games. Two of three scored and Junior had a major impact in the goals.

“We have competition for places and I thought when Aidy Delap came on he was sensational, so we have penetration in the final third and we have options.

“Going to the first home game at Tallaght is something we’ll look forward too, it’s one of the best venues in Ireland to go and play.

“Shamrock Rovers, are very good and we are going to be under a lot of pressure at times in the game, but we have to make sure that we are well organised and at the same time when we do have the ball we have to ask questions ourselves.”