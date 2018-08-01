Derry City sign Kevin McHattie

DERRY CITY have signed Scottish defender Kevin McHattie for the remainder of the season.

The ex-Hearts left-back becomes Kenny Shiels' fifth new addition to his squad this summer joining the likes of Dan Seaborne, Aaron Splaine, Ally Roy and his son Dean, at the Brandywell.

The 25-year-old, will be in tomorrow night's squad to face Sligo Rovers, has played for the likes of Raith Rovers, Dunfermline Athletic, Kilmarnock and Hearts; in fact at Tynecastle he collected a Scottish Championship winners medal in 2015.

McHattie, was capped for Scotland at both U17 and U21 level, can play in a number of positions, but since Jack Doyle's departure last month, the Candy Stripes have been looking to fill that left-back spot.

"That's my regular position but I'm just as happy in the centre of defence or on the left side of midfield so it will be a case of wherever I'm needed," said McHattie.

The player admitted he knew little about his new club until recently but that he was looking forward to getting started.

"I didn't know a lot other than what Ally (Roy) had told me, but I'm really looking forward to the challenge," he added.

"The boss has told me we have a hectic schedule coming up with three matches in the space of a week, but that's good because I'm raring to go."