Derry City slump to another heavy defeat

St Patrick's Athletic 5-2 Derry City

MORE lack lustre defending by Derry City resulted in them conceding a bucket full of goals for the second time this week, at a sun-soaked Richmond Park.

Kenny Shiels' side, who have only picked up one point from their previous four games, were gifted two goals, but they were far too open in both midfield and at the back.

The Brandywell men made one change to their side which lost heavily to Dundalk, with Rory Hale replacing the injury Ronan Curtis who dropped to the bench.

The visitors also changed to a 3-5-2 system as they looked to try and tighten things up at the back, but in truth it didn't work, as the opening 45 minutes was like a basketball match.

St Pat's had a half chance on two minutes but Lee Desmond headed over from close range, after Conan Byrne's corner had picked him out.

City broke the deadlock on six minutes following a shocking goalkeeping mistake by Barry Murphy.

The Saints keeper's attempted pass to Jamie Lennon inside the box, was intercepted by Aaron McEneff, he in turn feed the ball to Rory Patterson, to side foot home close range.

To their credit the Dubliners equalised sixty seconds later as Conan Byrne's right wing cross found Jake Keegan, who made no mistake slotting the ball home at the near post.

In what was a frantic opening quarter, Derry took the lead again on 17 minutes as Darren Cole came out from the back to play a one-two with Nicky Low, before seeing his 25 yard strike take a big deflection off Lennon on it's way past Murphy.

Pat's had two chances, which they should have done better with, but Thomas Byrne and Darragh Markey failed to really trouble Doherty.

In a crazy last few minutes before the break Liam Buckley's side incredibly took the lead and hit the woodwork.

Firstly on 43 minutes Simon Madden's right wing cross was headed against his own crossbar by Ronan Hale and Doherty was adjudged to have pushed Ryan Brennan inside the six yard box as he tried to punch the loose ball away and referee Ben Connolly pointed to the spot.

After City's protests were waved away, Conan Byrne made no mistake with the resulting spot-kick, firing low into the net.

Amazingly St Pat's took the lead on 45 minutes as a Conan Byrne right wing corner found Kevin Toner, who out jumped Gavin Peers and headed home to spark wild celebrations amongst the home supporters.

St Pat's should have added a third early in the second half as Thomas Byrne played in his namesake Conan, but the winger's low drive was blocked wide by Eoin Toal.

The home side did add a fourth on 54 minutes as some terrible defending by City resulted in Thomas Byrne firing home.

Rory Patterson let centre-back Kevin Toner waltz out from the back before his left footed pass easily cut out the City defence to find Jack Byrne, he skipped around Toal and guided the ball over Doherty.

Jack Doyle went close to pulling one back for City on 75 minutes, as the left-back got in behind the Pat's defence, but his low drive was saved by Murphy.

Ten minutes later McEneff got through a few challenges, but his cross cum shot was cleared off the line by Ian Bermingham.

In closing stages some neat skill by Darragh Markey saw him do a 'Cruyff turn' on the edge of the box to get away from Cole, before seeing his left footed strike fizz into the net.

St Patrick's Athletic: Murphy, Madden, Toner, Desmond, Bermingham; C Byrne, Lennon, Markey, Brennan, T Byrne (Fagan 73), Keegan.

Derry City: G Doherty; Toal, Peers (McDonagh 62), Cole; McDermott, Rory Hale, McEneff, Low, Doyle; Ronan Hale (Curtis 60), Patterson (B Doherty 70).

Referee: Mr Ben Connolly (Dublin).