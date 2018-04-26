Derry City striker to return from injury

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels has confirmed that striker Rory Patterson, may return for tomorrow night's clash against Shamrock Rovers.

Patterson, who along with Ronan Hale and Conor McDermott missed last week's draw at Dundalk because of hamstring problems, may feature after taking part in training today.

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels.

Shiels, who is worried about a wounded Rovers, as they go into the game at the Brandywell on the back of some poor form as they haven't won in their last five games in all competitions.

There is very significant interest in this game and as such no further tickets are available online, but tickets remain at all the usual outlets.