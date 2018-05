Bray Wanderers 2-1 Derry City

Derry City suffered their first defeat in 10 games at Bray Wanderers, on Friday night.

The Candy Stripes were second best throughout and in truth never got to grips with the terrible Carlisle Grounds pitch.

Despite Nicky Low cancelling out Ronan Coughlan's opener; on 73 minutes the Wanderers midfielder netted the all important winner for the bottom side.