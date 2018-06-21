Derry City taking part in Relay for Life for Cancer Research

The management and players at Derry City may be enjoying a few days off during the current summer break, however the club will be doing its bit for local charity at the weekend as they take part in this year’s Relay for Life.

Up to 20 players and staff have signed up to participate in the 24-hour event which will be held at St Columb’s Park starting at 3pm tomorrow (Saturday) and continuing on through the night until Sunday afternoon.

Derry City defender, Darren Cole pictured serving food at Nandos Restaurant for charity.

All monies raised will go towards Cancer Research and Derry City have already staged a bucket collection and a “takeover” at Nando’s Restaurant as they gather financial support for the cause.

City’s Physio, Michael Hegarty, is the man driving the club’s participation and he said that the players had been very supportive of the idea.

“Derry City is a community club and it is fitting that we engage as much as possible in all aspects of community life.

“The Relay for Life is a fantastic venture and it appeals to everyone because there are very few people whose lives haven’t been touched in one way or another by this terrible illness. Everybody has really bought into this initiative and it will be a great chance to meet other groups and share that community experience.”

The club’s Commercial and Marketing Manager, Orlaith Meenan, encouraged anyone with an interest in the club to come along and show their support. “Our pitch is R4 which is on the stadium football ground at St Columb’s Park. Anyone can call in and complete a lap with us any time up to 10pm on Saturday night. It would be great to see supporters come along and join in.”