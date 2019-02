Derry City produced a near perfect display to see off UCD, at a packed Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, last night.

After a somewhat nervy start, Declan Devine's young side settled into Premier Division life after David Parkhouse's opening goal on 21 minutes.

UCD goalkeeper Conor Kearns deflected the ball into his own net, before Eoghan Stokes sealed the comfortable win.

In fact Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and City substitute Aidy Delap had great chances to increase the winning margin.