DERRY CITY: The man with the match day plan!

He won’t be wearing the Candy Stripes on Monday when football finally returns to Brandywell Stadium but Billy Scampton will be as crucial as one of Kenny Shiels’ starting 11!

Scampton has been Derry City’s Head of Match Day Operations, Safety & Security for over a decade and has escorted the likes of Ronaldinho, Carlos Puyol, Xavi and Andres Iniesta during his tenure.

I would remind fans that everybody needs to have ticket to get into the ground, because all tickets will be scanned. Billy Scampton

Limerick FC is a far cry from that unforgettable Barcelona friendly in 2003 but Scampton still believes Monday’s ‘home-coming’ is something everyone should be looking forward too.

“I’m looking forward immensely to going back to the Brandywell and basically Derry football coming home,” he said.

“There has been a lot of work put in by a lot of people from within the club to get us to this stage. We’ve had to draft up a huge amount of documentation to enable us to get our safety certificate from the council.

“I would just like to thank colleagues such as the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue, Derry City & Strabane District Council and the PSNI, for their help and assistance in drafting that documentation.”

The Derry City stalwart is advising City supporters to arrive early at the Brandywell for Monday evening’s game and he concedes there will probably be some teething problems.

“We would appeal for fans to turn up early. Obviously there are going to be a few teething problems because of the new stadium, new turnstiles and the fact that the ground was only handed over last week,” he explained.

“First and foremost, people travelling to the game need to be aware there’s no parking on Brandywell Road, Lone Moor Road and Southend Park so people are going to be asked to park at different locations and they are maybe going to have to walk a bit further than they did.

“Traffic restrictions will be in place and they will be rigorously enforced along Brandywell Road and Lone Moor Road. The other thing I would remind fans is to remember that when they park they don’t obstruct any access for an emergency vehicle that maybe responding to a 999 call in the area on a match night.

“As regards tickets, we would urge fans to buy their tickets in advance. There will be no tickets on sale at the ground. The ground has a capacity, which is dictated by its safety certificate. It was never going to get a full capacity to start with because, like a new car, you have to run it in.

“You have to get used to the safety management systems, the new lay-out of the ground. There are a number of turnstiles to access the ground. Now turnstiles on the Lone Moor Road will only let you access the new Mark Farren Stand and the turnstiles at the bottom of the Brandywell Road are only to access the Southend Park Stand. The turnstile that is close to the old Showgrounds entrance, that will also be for people to access the Southend Park Stand.

“Disabled Parking will be in the club car-park and access will be through the gate at the access road leading into the Longtower Youth Club.

“Again, I would remind fans that everybody needs to have a ticket to get into the ground because all tickets will be scanned. So people need to work with the stewards, work with the club and, first and foremost, obey the ground rules when they are in the ground, because our safety certificate is based on the ground rules.”

He also confirmed that fans will be forbidden to bring in alcohol and flares.

“There’s no alcohol allowed into the ground,” he insisted.

“If you are planning to bring drink to the ground, don’t do it, because the ground is fully covered by CCTV and any alcohol brought into the ground will be seized. The ground is also a no-smoking facility, like all council owned facilities.

“There is no place for flares in this ground, it’s illegal to bring pyrotechnics into a sports ground and the council, along with the club, will be proactive in pursuing anybody who brings a flare into the ground. People need to be aware of that.”

Scampton, the only Event Controller in the League of Ireland and in Northern Ireland who holds a degree in Crowd Safety Management and a diploma in Crowd Science & Risk Analysis, feels everyone should be excited at the new facility.

“I see a lot of people complaining about A, B, C or D on social media but the stadium we have now is a fantastic stadium.

“It’s the first time in the history of the city we have a proper stadium on the Westbank of the Foyle and it has cost in the region of £7 million.

“If people look at what we had at the old Brandywell, with things falling down around us, and look at what we have now, it’s light years ahead. It’s a first class stadium and should give the fans a new lease of life.”