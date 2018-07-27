Derry City win Brandywell thriller

Derry City 2-1 St Patrick's Athletic

DERRY CITY showed the fighting spirit that boss Kenny Shiels wanted from his side, to see off St Patrick's Athletic, in a emphatic finale.



Rory Patterson's late winner along with Gerard Doherty's great penalty save to deny Killian Brennan, resulted in a action packed encounter, which also seen three players get dismissed in stoppage time.

Derry City made three changes which lost heavily at Cork City on Monday night, with Conor McDermott, Eoin Toal and Rory Hale replacing Darren Cole, Ben Fisk and Ronan Hale.

Derry started like a house on fire and took the lead on three minutes as Ally Roy showed great pace, to skip away from Killian Brennan, to latch onto his own flick-on, before making no mistake drilling the ball low into the bottom left hand corner.

St Pat's went close to levelling things as the Brennan brothers linked up, as Killian's right wing free-kick found younger brother Ryan, but his close range header was deflected wide by his own team-mate Lee Desmond.

Soon after Derry went close themselves to adding a second but Rory Hale's curling effort from the left hand side of the box, whistled just past the post, with Saints keeper Brendan Clarke struggling.

The woodwork came to Derry's rescue on 14 minutes as Aaron McEneff loss possession on the edge of the box to Ryan Brennan, he feed Conan Byrne, but his close range strike hit the post.

McEneff was inches away from making amends but his 25 yard stinging free-kick, which had Saints keeper Brendan Clarke beaten, flashed just wide.

Liam Buckley's side did equalise on 33 minutes as Darragh Markey's left wing cross wasn't cleared and Ryan Brennan, despite Gavin Peers' best attempts, managed to turn the ball home from close range.

The Dubliners were inches away from taking the lead on on 58 minutes but Killian Brennan's powerful header was tipped over by City keeper Gerard Doherty.

Doherty had to make a better save on 64 minutes when Simon Madden's right wing cross found Conan Byrne, his powerful header was kept out by the Derry keeper.

Soon after Derry should have regained the lead as St Pat's skipper Ian Bermingham let Ronan Hale get in behind the defence, but the young striker was denied by a smart save by an out-rushing Clarke.

On 72 minutes Ben Fisk did well to get away from a few challenges, but his low drive from the left hand edge of the box, was grabbed at the second attempt by Clarke.

Soon after a Jamie McDonagh right wing cross found Eoin Toal at the back post, but the big centre-back headed over from close range.

The visitors went close to taking the lead again soon after as a scramble ended with Ryan Brennan's close range strike superbly blocked on the line by McDonagh.



Derry went straight up the other end and netted as super play by McEneff ended with the midfielder feeding substitute Patterson, who made no mistake from close range side footing home.

The action wasn't finished there as referee Robert Harvey showed red cards to St Pat's duo Bermingham and Thomas Byrne and also to City's Toal, after an off the ball incident sparked a melee inside the City box.

Derry City: G Doherty, E Toal, G Peers, D Seaborne; McDonagh, Splaine (Ronan Hale 61), Rory Hale, Shiels, McDermott (Fisk HT); McEneff, Roy.

St Patrick's Athletic: Clarke, Madden, Desmond, K Brennan, Bermingham; C Byrne (Turner 77), R Brennan, Markey, Clarke, Lennon, Keggan (T Byrne 70).

Referee: Mr Robert Harvey (Dublin).