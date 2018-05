Derry City 7-3 Shelbourne

Derry City returned to winning ways thanks to an emphatic EA Sports Cup quarter-final winwin over Shelbourne.

Striker Ronan Curtis, who looks set to join League One side Portsmouth, netted a hat-trick, while Aaron McEneff, Nicky Low & Nathan Boyle also scored for the home side.

While Shels had David O'Sullivan (2) and James English to thank for their goals.