Derry City winger wins Player of the Year award

Derry City Reserves’ Adrian Delap was named the 2017/18 Ulster Senior League Player of the Year at the League’s annual awards function on Friday night.

Delap was unable to attend as he was part of the Derry City first team squad for the Premier Division game away to Bohemians.

But the Donegal native, was presented with his award prior to Friday’s function. And, in a pre-recorded interview, he spoke of the importance of the Ulster Senior League as he cut his teeth at senior level.

“It’s been good. The USL has been good and has helped get me into the first team,” said Delap, who was voted the USL Player of the Year by the managers in the League, who vote for the award.

“It’s been a good season. A lot of young players have come in. I’m one of the older players in the USL now and have to show a bit of leadership.

“The USL is massive. You’re in against men every week. The big teams are always tough to play especially. It’s been a big experience.”

Delap is now hoping to kick on and nail down a regular berth in the Candystripes’ first team. And, after a superb season in the USL, he feels ready to make that step.

“The League of Ireland is a massive step up, but it’s not as big a step from the USL as it is from the U19s. We’re competitive and we have to go into every game thinking we can win and compete,” he said.