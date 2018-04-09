Derry younsters to be coached by ex-French boss

RAYMOND Domenech and several French coaches will spend the next few days taking training sessions with Derry’s young footballers.

Invited by the Ryan McBride Foundation, the 2006 World Cup finalist was delighted as he arrived in Derry earlier today in his role as President of the French Coaches Union.

And Ryan McBride Foundation project Coordinator, Conor Loughrey said it was a major coup to bring Domenech to the city.

“Last Monday we had Damien Duff, Kevin Kilbane, Kenny Cunningham - stars of Irish football coming to Derry in Ryan’s name,” he said.

“And now a World Cup runner-up who has overseen so many world stars like Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry, is here to take sessions with local youngsters. It’s a huge coup for the Foundation.

“The Irish FA have ran the event for the past couple of years but Pascal Vaudequin, who has a huge connection with Derry City, brought it to Derry.

“Whenever we can deliver something as big as this we’re naturally delighted.

“They’ve coached St Columb’s and St Joseph’s on Monday afternoon. And then the Derry City U17s and U19s. Tomorrow there will be some local clubs including Ballymoor and then Derry Colts.

“On Wednesday we have some local primary schools coming to Brandywell so there’s a broad range of abilities and age groups and that’s a big positive in our work with the Foundation as well.”