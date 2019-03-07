Devine 'gutted' as Michael McCrudden ruled out for three months with broken foot

DERRY CITY striker, Michael McCrudden has been ruled out of action for up to three months with a broken metatarsal.

The Top of the Hill man, who joined from Institute last month, has started Derry's last two matches against both Waterford and Cork City but sustained the injury in an 'innocuous' training ground challenge when he 'kicked another player's foot'.

His injury will be a major blow to Derry boss, Declan Devine who prepares his side for a difficult trip to in-form Bohemians at Dalymount Park tomorrow night.

However, the City boss views the injury as merely a 'setback' and believes McCrudden will come back strong for the second part of the season.

"Its a huge blow," said Devine. "He's been like a breath of fresh air and is a fantastic person and fantastic player.

"This is setback, it's not a disaster. We're at a stage of the season where he can come back and still play plenty of matches.

"He's such an important aspect to our team. He's got the right attitude to get himself back fit. He's extremely unlucky and I'm gutted for him and his family but at the same time I know Michael McCrudden will come back a bigger and better person for it.

"We're going to have these ups and downs as the season goes on so there's no point worrying about it. Michael signed a two year contract at this club and I'd expect him to extend that contract knowing the person he is. It's nothing other than a setback and everyone will move on from it."