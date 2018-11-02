Dundalk’s Michael Duffy feels Derry City can come back

WINGER Michael Duffy believes his old club Derry City can be a force again.

The Galliagh man admitted he was surprised that his home town side had such a disappointing season, especially on their return to the Brandywell.

Duffy, who along with ex-City men Patrick McEleney, Dean Jarvis and Georgie Kelly are gearing up for Dundalk’s FAI Cup Final showdown against old rivals Cork City, believes the next man after Kenny Shiels can reignite the good times.

“It definitely has been a disappointing season for Derry, especially as it started off so well, they were flying early on, it just didn’t happen for them and results didn’t go their way,” he declared.

“Even though they went and won the cup (EA Sports Cup), I thought they would have done better in the league, especially after the start they had when they went back to the Brandywell. Even the first game that we played against them at Oriel Park, it was a tough game, but something just didn’t work for them.

“I would say that they definitely can come back, obviously it’s going to be difficult as they have lost their manager now. Kenny (Shiels) was there for three years, so it’s a rebuilding job for the next man but I’m sure whoever they bring in, can do that.

“You look at the stadium now and stuff like that, so yeah I think they can easily come back, at the end of the day Derry is a massive club.”

The 24-year-old is relishing this Sunday’s clash against John Caulfield’s charges at the Aviva Stadium and knows it’s going to be another tough battle, just like it has been in the previous three finals, but he hopes that McEleney can continue his recent form into this weekend’s blue ribbon final.

“It has been a brilliant year for us, obviously winning the league was great and breaking all the records and stuff, but we’ll be looking to go and top it off by going to win the FAI Cup on Sunday,” he insisted.

“It’s going to be a hard game, every game against Cork is always tough, they always make it hard for us.

“The first goal is going to massive and it proved that way down in Cork recently, once we took the lead it meant they had to come out and play a bit, so we are hoping that we can score first again and then look to play the same way as we did down at Turners Cross.

“After losing last year’s final we’ll be looking to put things right this year, but we know it’s going to be hard.

“Fats (Patrick McEleney) has been brilliant the last few weeks, he has started to get up to match fitness and he has been flying.

“To be honest he has just been running amok the last few games, which is great to see.”

Duffy admits he’s really hit the ground running at Oriel Park this season and his stats back that up.

The talented winger, who is looking to force his way into Martin O’Neill’s Ireland squad, has scored 13 goals and has had 25 assists in all competitions this season and he’s already looking forward to next season after recently signing a new two year deal with Stephen Kenny’s side.

“Last season I was just getting settled into things and started to come good towards the end of the year, but I got a good pre-season behind me this season and it has been a far better year for me,” he added.

“It was a hard decision for me but I think I’m better off signing the new deal with Dundalk, because I have really enjoyed this season and even next season and further ahead there’s big things coming. We had such a good year I want to be part of the squad going into the Champions League.”