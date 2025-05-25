Shamrock Rovers goal hero Aaron McEneff celebrates in front of the visiting supporters at the end of the match. Photographs by Kevin Morrison.

SHAMROCK Rovers hero Aaron McEneff joked he might need to lock himself in the house as he spent the weekend in Derry after his controversial goal celebration against his hometown club sparked outrage.

The 29 year-old Derry native goaded the home supporters with his excessive celebration after scoring a dramatic last gasp winner in front of a packed North Stand as he cupped his ears, pumped his fists and sprinted in front of the Southend Park stand.

There were bottles thrown in his direction from behind the goal as he taunted the Derry fans and the player was cautioned by match referee Marc Lynch afterwards for incitement of the crowd.

It was a game of high stakes between the league's top two decided by his perfectly timed run into the box and clinical finish at the near post as McEneff arrived late to clinch a 2-1 comeback win for the Dubliners who moved eight points clear of title rivals Derry.

There was divided opinion on social media about the former Tottenham Hotspur prospect's controversial celebration but it certainly didn't go down well with supporters of his hometown club.

The Cornshell Fields man says he'll not forget his goal in a hurry and the scenes at Brandywell which followed but made efforts to justify his reactions, pointing out the context of his last minute strike and accepting he got carried away in the moment.

Loyalties are divided in the McEneff household when it comes to Rovers versus Derry City as his Dublin-born father is a life-long Hoops fan. And after a sustained period on the sidelines due to injury - restricted to just two league starts last term following his return from A-League outfit Perth Glory - his last ditch goal paved the way for a release of emotion.

"When you score that late and emotions are high. I got a bit excited but as a player you take a bit of stick at times," said the Rovers midfielder. "As a fan if you give it you have to be prepared to take it.

"It's just football at the end of the day. I enjoyed it. It was a bit of craic and I'm just happy to come on and help the team. "I'm up here [in Derry] so I might have to stay in the house tomorrow," he smiled.

Of course it's not the first time McEneff, who made the move to Tallaght from Derry in 2018, has incensed Derry fans as his cheeky Panenka penalty and celebrations which followed in a 2-0 win in south Dublin in February 2019 antagonised the travelling support.

He's been the pantomime villain in front of the Brandywell Faithful before and to score in front of the new North Stand was a moment he certainly cherished.

"It was brilliant. I obviously be up and down here and I've seen it [stand] getting built. Whenever we drove in today on the bus and you see the stand it makes it look a lot better. They've done a really good job and to go and score the winner in front of it tonight, well I'll not forget it, put it that way."

It was a significant win for Rovers who extended their winning run to five matches and getting one over one of the in-form teams in the division on their home patch made it all the more pleasing for McEneff.

"Derry have obviously been on a good run," added McEneff, the older brother of former Derry forward Jordan who left Brandywell for Larne last season. "They were the in-form team in the league as well as ourselves so we knew it was going to be a huge game coming up here. I know this place really well and when the fans are behind Derry it's a tough place to come and play against Derry.

"You look at the quality throughout their side as well and they have top players. I know a lot of their players and they are top, top players and I'm sure Derry will be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.

"I wasn't surprised at all with how Derry started with the crowd behind them, they've got really good players and they've got energy in the squad that can go and press you high and we prepared for that.

"I thought the lads dealt with it pretty well and mainly in the second half. I thought we were sussing it out in the first half but we got to grips with the game in the second half."

It was indeed the introduction of substitutions from both benches which altered the course of a cat and mouse encounter. Danny Mullen got the breakthrough on 66 minutes with a clinical finish after fellow sub Paul McMullan found him with a superb pass.

However, Rovers sub, Michael Noonan reacted quickest to head in the rebound after Roberto Lopes struck the crossbar to level matters before McEneff struck with that killer blow in the dying moments.

McEneff accepts Stephen Bradley's rotation policy is for the good of the squad as Rovers attempt to win back the league title this term and he was delighted to make an impact.

"Derry are a good side, they've got really good players. I thought the first half was even and both teams were going at it and sussing each other out.

"Second half we started taking more control of the game. Derry obviously got the goal but when you're on the bench for Shamrock Rovers and it's about the group, you have to come on and try and make an impact and thankfully I could do that tonight.

"If you want to win things you need a group and need everyone together. Our squad is in a really good place at the moment. We've had tough times with injuries and stuff. Myself, I had a tough year last year but we're all there for each other and we push each other every day.

"I just think it's important to be switched on and be ready whether you're starting or on the bench. Lads can come off the bench and win the game and we did that tonight.

"You look throughout the squad and there's quality in every position. Everyone can do a job just as good as the next one. I think it's important to push each other in training every day, push the standards, keep driving standards because that's what you need to win things.

"There's a lot of winners in that group and we want to go and win the league again this year because we were disappointed with how it finished last year."

Despite a six point lead at the top over second placed Drogheda, McEneff isn't getting carried away.

"I think it's way too early to be saying anything. Our focus has to be on the next game. There's lads in there who are really focussed at the moment and you could see that from the start and from the lads coming off the bench."