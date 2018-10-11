Ex-Derry City boss 'Stephen Kenny must get Ireland job when Martin O'Neill goes'

Ex-Derry City manager, Stephen Kenny, should be the man to succeed Martin O'Neill when he steps down as manager of the Republic of Ireland, according to former Galway United manager, Shane Keegan.

Keegan made the comments in a column published The Times' website yesterday.

In the piece, Keegan quotes some of the players who were part of Kenny's championship winning Dundalk side this year.

"His [Stephen Kenny] man management is superb," said Dundalk captain, Stephen O'Donnell.

“He fills you with self-belief, then gives you the freedom to go and do your stuff," he added.

Keegan remarked in the article his experience of Stephen Kenny when the team he was managing at the time, Galway United, took on Dundalk last season.

Dundalk FC and former Derry City FC manager, Stephen Kenny.

"As an opposition manager that’s a nightmare because instead of needing Plan A and maybe B, you need the alphabet," he said.

Keegan column inevitably moves to conclude with why he thinks Stephen Kenny should be the next manager of the Republic of Ireland.

"You have probably figured out where I’m going with this. To me it’s a no-brainer that when the time finally arrives, and Martin O’Neill moves on, Kenny should be the next Ireland manager. This is not because I want to see League of Ireland managers given a chance at a higher level.

Nor do I want him appointed because I think it will increase the number of domestic players in the senior squad. I want to see him appointed because he is the best man for the job. Is there any other country in Europe in which you could win the domestic title four times in five seasons and not be the automatic frontrunner for the international job?."

Stephen Kenny won the First Division title, the FAI Cup and the League Cup four times with Derry City F.C.