Ex-Derry City legend Brendan Bradley to receive FAI accolade

Former Derry City striker Brendan Bradley admits he’s delighted to be honoured at the 3 FAI International Awards on Sunday night.

The League of Ireland’s all time leading goalscorer will receive a Special Merit accolade at the awards night, which will be shown live on RTE 2 and he follows in the footsteps of Candy Stripes’ treble winning manager Jim McLaughlin, who picked up the award in 2001.

“I’m delighted to receive the Special Merit award, it’s a great thing to win,” he stated.

“Jim McLaughlin was the last person from the city to win it. Jack Charlton also won it, so I’m in good company.”

The ex-Finn Harps man netted an incredible 235 goals during his League of Ireland career, which spanned over 17 years, and still to this day is the league’s leading marksman.

“The League of Ireland is 100 years old in 2021, so to say that I’m the record goalscorer in 100 years is good,” he added. “I suppose because of that they (FAI) felt they had to give me something.

“I know it’s a massive achievement, but I’m not one to have any fuss, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Bradley, who netted an impressive 248 goals in 425 appearances throughout his entire career, conceded that he still keeps an eye on both Derry and Harps results and takes in the odd game throughout the season.

“I go to an odd game or two at the Brandywell, but I listen to all the games on Drive 105 and I enjoy it. I also like driving to the Harps games in the summer time, I wouldn’t go up at this time of the year, but later on when the good weather comes a drive to Ballybofey is nice,” he added.

“I’m still interested in how both clubs are getting on, but I have to admit that whenever I was 15 or 16 I would never miss a game at the Brandywell, the likes of Fay Coyle, Matt Doherty and Johnny McKenzie were all in that great side and they were all football heroes to me and, as I said, I never missed a match.

“Now however I only get to a few games, but I always keep an eye on how they are doing.”

Previous Winners

2017: Jimmy Magee

2016: Dundalk FC

2015: Regions’ Cup team

2014: Stephanie Roche

2013: Ciara Grant

2011: Shamrock Rovers team

2010: Republic of Ireland Women’s Under 17 team

2009: Olivia O’Toole

2008: Eddie Foley

2007: Jack Charlton

2006: Pete Mahon

2005: Sean McCaffrey

2004: Vincent Butler

2002: Des Casey

2001: Jim McLaughlin

2000: Dr Tony O’Neill / Tony Sheehan

1999: Billy Young

1998: Noel O’Reilly

1997: Eoin Hand