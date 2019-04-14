Finn Harps defender Colm Deasy hit with lengthy ban for tackle on Ciaran Coll

FINN HARPS defender, Colm Deasy has been hit with an additional four match suspension for his horrific tackle on Derry City's Ciaran Coll in the North West derby last week.

Deasy, who was shown a straight red card in the first half of City's 3-2 derby win at Ballybofey by referee Neil Doyle has already sat out last Friday night's defeat to Bohemians.

However, the FAI has confirmed the player will serve a further four match ban for violent conduct and will miss games against Dundalk, St Pat's, Sligo Rovers and Cork City.

The defender's tackle on the halfway line ended Coll's night in the first half of a feisty derby but fortunately leg break fears were allayed and the ex-Harps captain made a quickfire return to action against UCD at the Bowl last Friday night.

Meanwhile, the FAI has also confirmed Derry City winger, Jamie McDonagh has received an additional two match suspension for his second yellow card issued in the tunnel at Finn Park while assistant boss, Kevin Deery will watch from the stands at Richmond Park on Monday night as he serves a one match touchline ban when the Candy Stripes visit St Patrick's Athletic.