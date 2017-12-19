FOOTBALL: City face Sligo in first game at Brandywell

Derry City start their 2018 campaign on the road.

The Candy Stripes play their opening SSE Airtricity League Premier Division away from home, they begin at Waterford on Friday February 16, before finally returning to the newly refurbished Brandywell on Friday February 23 to face Sligo Rovers and then taking on Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Tuesday February 27.

Just before the mid-season break, which takes place from Saturday June 16 till Thursday June 28, City take on Dundalk at the Brandywell on Friday June 15.

Kenny Shiels' side finish their year with a trip to St Patrick's Athletic on Friday October 26th.

Full list of City fixtures.