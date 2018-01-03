FOOTBALL: City sign striker Hale

Derry City have added another striker to their squad ahead of the 2018 season.

Republic of Ireland U19 striker Ronan Hale has signed on-loan from Birmingham City.

Hale, who's elder brother Rory joined the Candy Stripes a few weeks ago, has linked up with Kenny Shiels' squad for pre-season, which got underway today.

Shiels also confirmed that City take on Ballyclare Comrades on Saturday January 20, at Dixon Park, before travelling to Dublin to face the likes of Cabinteely, Sheriff and Shelbourne.

Derry are also scheduled to face Drogheda United on Friday January 26, in what could be their first game back at the new refurbished Brandywell, they also hope to have home games against Finn Harps and Galway United next month.