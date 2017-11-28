FOOTBALL: Derry City sign five players

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels has added five players to his squad.

The Candy Stripes announced the arrivals of ex-Sligo Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic centre-back Gavin Peers, one time Manchester United starlet John Cofie, former Galway United defender Armin Aganovic, Scottish midfielder David Hopkirk and midfielder Conor Agnew.

Shiels is delighted to have strengthened his panel ahead of the 2018 season and believes all new additions will play a big role next year.

“Gavin Peers brings experience and organisation; he knows the league and he is something we haven’t got - his experience and organisational skills will lend himself to our needs," stated Shiels

"Aganovic played for Galway the year before last, I tried to sign him and Cork tried to sign him, he’s 23 and a very good player with experience and he is ideal for what we are about. David (Hopkirk) is an attacking midfielder who I tried to sign when I was at Morton, he’s a player I have always been interested in. He's signed and ready to come in and play in January.

“John is the youngest ever £1 million pound player at aged 14, ManchesterUunited bought him then he went to Royal Antwerp and Barnsley. He's now 24 and it is a good opportunity for him and for me to resurrect his career. And Conor was here on trial and he's a dynamic midfield player who offers a different type of play to what we currently have and I think it will work well for us.”