Former Derry City boss Gavin Dykes resigns 'for the good of Ballinamallard'

Former Derry City manager, Gavin Dykes is backing a “different voice” to bolster Ballinamallard United’s senior survival bid in the wake of his resignation as manager.

The Danske Bank Premiership’s basement side released a statement late on Sunday night confirming the decision to “reluctantly” accept Dykes’ decision to step down.

United suffered a 4-0 defeat to Ards last weekend to place the club seven points off Carrick Rangers - with Dykes’ view, based on the home performance, that his methods no proved longer effective for that group.

“It was a tough decision but I resigned for the good of Ballinamallard United,” said Dykes, who took over from Whitey Anderson in 2016. “There are eight games left and a bounce for a new manager is the best chance of Ballinamallard staying up.

“I would love to see Ballinamallard get out of trouble and felt watching Saturday’s game that it was time for a different voice.

“I no longer could see any fight for me as manager.

“It is a squad of good players, genuine lads but for one reason or another it’s not working and someone else coming in now can hopefully get more out of that group.”

United’s club statement by the senior committee highlighted “gratitude for his commitment, loyalty and passion over the past two seasons”.

“I had backing from the people at the club and the easy thing would have been to stay on until the end of the season,” said Dykes. “But I didn’t want to go through the motions and now just want to see a response from the players.

“As an employee I’ve always tried to put the club first, I helped keep Derry City up then resigned when I felt I could not take things forward.

“There are so many special people around Ballinamallard and even in the Irish League as a whole I’ve been treated with great respect by everyone.

“I’ve told United I’m happy to help out in whatever way if needed moving forward and certainly will be back at Ferney Park on a regular basis.

“Ballinamallard have been facing that fight to stay up over the seasons as, realistically, a club punching above its weight.

“We have strengthened but I think that has been the case across the league overall.

“I’m in no rush to get back into the game so will take time off now and review everything down the line.”