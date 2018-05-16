Four star Dundalk see off Derry City

Derry City 1-4 Dundalk

Former Derry City fans favourite Michael Duffy came back to haunt his old club, as he inspired Dundalk to a comfortable win at the Brandywell, on Monday night.

Derry City's Darren Cole tussles with Dundalk winger Michael Duffy.

The talented winger, who won the SWAI Player of the Month award for April, was unplayable at times and scored the Lilywhites' third goal just after the half-time break.

City took the lead thanks to Darren Cole's early goal, but Brian Gartland levelled things before Robbie Benson gave the visitors the lead at the interval.

Duffy netted Dundalk's third before substitute Krisztián Adorján scored his first goal for the club, late in the contest, which was played in front of a packed Brandywell.