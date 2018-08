DERRY CITY booked their place in the FAI Cup quarter-final after their dramatic win over St Patrick's Athletic, on Friday night.

Young winger Aidy Delap came off the bench to score their winner against Liam Buckley's side.

While Delap scored the only goal of the tie, it was captain Gerard Doherty who was City's hero, saving Ian Turner's 95th minute penalty, to spark wild celebrations at the Brandywell.