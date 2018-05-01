Goals from Derry City's win in Limerick

DERRY CITY maintained their impressive form with a deserved 3-0 win at Limerick, on Monday night.

City took the lead on 45 minutes as Rory Patterson fired home after Rory Hale's clever pass created the opening.

While the home side pushed for an equaliser it was City who scored twice late on.

Firstly on 84 minutes a neat pass by Nicky Low released Aaron McEneff and he made no mistake blasting home from a tight angle.

Then in stoppage time McEneff converted from the penalty spot, after he had initially been upended inside the box.