Greg Sloggett delighted with Derry City move

Midfielder Greg Sloggett wants to bring the good times back to Derry City.

The 22-year-old, signed a one year deal with the Candy Stripes, admitted after manager Declan Devine sold not just the club but his values on what he wants next season, he knew he wanted to join the Brandywell men.

Sloggett, who played a major role in UCD's First Division title winning season last year, conceded that it was big decision for him to leave the Students and a full-time job, but concedes he wants to play his part in bringing Derry City back to where they belong.