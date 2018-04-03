HIGHLIGHTS: Derry City see off Finn Harps

Derry City came from behind to defeat Finn Harps and make it four wins in a row.

On 11 minutes Harps broke the deadlock as skipper Ciaran Coll fired home after a neat turn and finish from 12 yards.

City levelled things from the penalty spot just before the half-hour mark, as Aaron McEneff planted the ball low into the bottom left hand corner, after he had initially been upended inside the box by Mark Hannon.

Kenny Shiels' side booked their place in the next round of the EA Sports Cup thanks to Rory Patterson's second goal of the season, superbly turning home Ronan Curtis' cross.