The wait is almost over.

Derry City F.C. will play their first match at the newly refurbished Brandywell Stadium when they take on Stephen Kenny's Dundalk F.C. on Friday.

VIDEO: A behind the scenes look at the new Brandywell Stadium

The match is only days away but here is a sneak peek at the newly refurbished home of local football.

