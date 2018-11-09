'Jim McGuinness would bring structure to Derry City job': McConville

ARMAGH football legend, Oisin McConville believes Derry City should take a punt in appointing All Ireland winning manager, Jim McGuinness as the new Brandywell boss.

McGuinness, who guided Donegal to the 2012 All-Ireland title has been linked with the vacant managerial post at Brandywell Stadium recently, and McConville reckons he would bring the structure and discipline needed to bring Derry City out of its current slumber.

The former Donegal manager has enjoyed coaching spells with Celtic and most recently Chinese side, Beijing Guoan and is understood to be interested in pursuing a managerial job in soccer.

Speaking at a Gambling Awareness talk as guest of the Ryan McBride Foundation in the Long Tower Youth Club this morning (Friday), former All-Star McConville, said McGuinness could turn around the fortunes of Derry City should he be given a chance.

"He's obviously looking into the soccer scene and it seems to be where he wants to be," said the former Crossmaglen Rangers star. "A lot of people were linking him wit the Mayo job but allegedly he has no interest in that and wants into the soccer.

"If Derry are looking for structure and somebody who can put the right things in place then maybe its the likes of Jim McGuinness who they should be looking at.

"Derry are in a precarious position in that I'm sure they don't want to take too many chances. They probably want somebody who is tried and tested.

"Maybe they should take a chance on Jim McGuiness. One of the things it's going to take in Derry is structure."

McConville pointed to the success of League and Cup double winners, Dundalk and believes Derry should be attempting to emulate the Lilywhites' remarkable turnaround when they get the right man in place at the Lone Moor Road venue.

"I live very close to Dundalk and know some of the players and some of the stuff that's going on there and the structure is very good. The club from the top right down to the bottom is run very well.

"They've turned that around. They were in the second tier of the League of Ireland not that long ago maybe nine or 10 years ago and managed to turn that around.

"If they can turn it around given the state they were in then it's possible for Derry as well.

"Nobody really knows outside of Derry what's going on and people are bemused by how badly it's gone over the last number of years. I still think if you can get bums back on seats I'm sure Derry will have the opportunity to maybe not do what Dundalk have done but along those lines."

The search for Kenny Shiels' replacement continues and is expected in the coming days. McGuinness would be considered a shock appointment particularly given he lacks the necessary coaching badges with former boss, Declan Devine expected to be leading the charge.

Glenavon manager, Gary Hamilton is understood to be in the running and could be set to meet Board members this weekend while Finn Harps assistant boss and former Derry City interim boss, Paul Hegarty could yet be involved in some capacity having re-emerged as a possible candidate.