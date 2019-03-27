John Quigg leaves Derry City

Derry City have confirmed that youth coach John Quigg has left the club, after more than a decade's service.

The ex-City and Institute defender leaves the Brandywell youth set-up, having over seen the development of the likes of Jamie McClean, Ronan Curtis, Rory Holden, David McDaid, Barry McNamee, Conor McDermott, Ciaron Harkin, Georgie Kelly and Michael Duffy, all of whom worked under Quigg before graduating to senior football.

City’s Head of Youth Development, Paddy McCourt, was full of praise for Quigg’s efforts.

“Derry City FC wish to put on record our sincere thanks to John for 13 years of quality unbroken service," he stated.

“He was one of the first people I met when I took on my new role and while I was very keen for him to stay, I understood that he was finding it tough to commit given his work demands.

“I asked John to stay as long as he could to help with the transition and to his credit he did that.

“He is a top coach and will be a big loss to the club, and we want to thank him sincerely for everything he has done here.

“John Quigg has a lot of friends at this club and we want to wish him the very best for the future.”

Quigg will certainly be a sought after coach with his former club Institute still searching for a new manager a possibility.