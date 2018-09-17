Kenny Shiels claims 'dry' Brandywell pitch did his side an 'injustice'

KENNY SHIELS has hit out at Derry City and Strabane District Council for the state of the Brandywell pitch for Sunday's EA Sports Cup Final.

The Derry City manager felt the artificial surface did his side an 'injustice' as they were prevented from turning on the style against First Division side, Cobh Ramblers despite the 3-1 victory.

Shiels claimed the Council-owned pitch slowed the game down and he called for a sprinkler system to be put in place.

Despite winning his first trophy with the Brandywell club, Shiels was frustrated that his side couldn't provide better entertainment for the large attendance.

While he was reluctant to rain on his own parade and overshadow the club's first trophy win in six years, he felt he must highlight the fact the pitch doesn't lend itself to his team's style of play.

"I think it was an injustice to us as a club to work so hard to get to the final," said Shiels. "To try and give entertainment to the people of the city and the pitch hasn't been watered.

"Listen, I'm having a moan at them (Derry City and Strabane District Council) and they deserve it because there's no sprinkler system in place. There was no attempt to put water on the pitch.

"I was pleased with the performance under the circumstances, in terms of playing on a pitch where the ball doesn't move because it's so dry. Taking that into consideration it was a good performance.

"To win and play the way we do is a very difficult mix. You're playing high risk and want to play on the ground. So that's a big achievement."