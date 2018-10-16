Kenny Shiels wants a winning finish

DERRY CITY manager Kenny Shiels wants to end his Brandywell campaign on a winning note this Friday night when they face FAI Cup finalists Cork City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Currently sitting just two points behind fifth place St Patrick’s Athletic, Shiels’ men have played a game less than the Richmond Park side and six points from games against Cork and Bray Wanderers (on Monday) could see them move above the Saints.

Shiels is also hoping the Candy Stripes’ followers will be out in large numbers for what will be their final game of an up and down season.

“I said before the Limerick game that I wanted to win our final four matches,” he said. “We won the first game, now it’s onto a double header against Cork and Bray,” he stated.

“We have to try and finish the season on a strong note and aim for fifth spot, but we know that’s going to be hard as we have a tough run-in.

“Cork will field a strong side against us. In fact we’ll probably play their cup final team as they look to get a bit of familiarity and cohesion while building a winning mentality going into the FAI Cup Final against Dundalk.

“So because of that it’s going to be a tough game as, in fairness, it always is against Cork but we are going to be ready for it.

“I’m also hoping the crowd comes out and backs us in what will be our final game at the Brandywell for the season. It would be great to see a good, big crowd come out and spurn us on to victory.”

Shiels believes having lost strikers Ronan Curtis, Rory Patterson and Nathan Boyle in the summer transfer window, finishing fifth would show that his squad has never given up despite departures. And he also confirmed that he has held talks with the likes of Darren Cole, Aaron McEneff, Rory Hale, Nicky Low and Jamie McDonagh to name but five players, in regards to re-signing for the 2019 season.

“Look, we lost three strikers in the summer so for the whole squad to hopefully secure fifth place, just proves how much they have all worked this season,” he added.

“I have spoken to almost all of the players in the squad as I try to re-sign as many as I can, but there’s no definite news. I’m working hard on looking to get most of the squad re-signed.”

Meanwhile the club’s monthly draw winners for September were: first prize, 501, James and Kevin McDaid £850. Second prize 707, Peter McCready £300.