Kenny Shiels wants Turners Cross improvement

DERRY CITY manager Kenny Shiels wants his side to improve their dreadful league record at Cork City.

The Candy Stripes have had only one league success at Turners Cross in 26 games and that victory came way back in 2013 thanks to Rory Patterson’s late winner.

“In 17 years we have won once in the league (at Turners Cross) and we want to try and add to that,” he insisted.

“One win in 26 attempts is not good enough and we have got to step up to the plate and go in with a conviction to win the game, that’s how we play and that’s when we are at our best.”

Derry, who travelled to Cork this afternoon, go into tomorrow night’s clash (KO 7.45pm) off the back of a fantastic Europa League win in Dinamo Minsk and Shiels is hoping that new signings Dan Seaborne, Aaron Splaine, Ben Fisk, Ally Roy and Dean Shiels can improve their current form.

“When you perform the way we did it does have an impact on our next game,” added Shiels.

“So I feel we have to try and re-energise and get ourselves ready for a very, very difficult game.

“We have to make sure that we are ready to go again, and the players have deserved so much credit from Thursday night and hopefully we are giving them credit after the Cork game.

“The more games the new additions the better they are getting. Dan was outstanding and so was Aaron Splaine in Minsk, so was Fisky and Dean. While Ally scored a goal and set-up a goal. He’s really enjoying his football here and he’s settled in well, so they have all contributed.”

Shiels also confirmed that midfielder Nicky Low is waiting for an operation and along with the suspended Rory Hale are the only two players unavailable tomorrow night.

“Young Rory Hale has a suspension, so he can’t play, and Nicky Low has got a pending operation on his stomach, so we are definitely without him as well.”

Meanwhile with leaders Dundalk not playing this weekend, The Rebel Army have a chance to move within a point of Stephen Kenny’s side and boss John Caulfield wants a special atmosphere tomorrow evening.

“Training has been excellent. We got home late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, and we have been in since Thursday. All our work since then has been geared towards the Derry game, because we know they are a very dangerous team and they can cause us a lot of problems,” admitted Caulfield.

“They have brought a number of new players in and refreshed their squad; we could see, the other night, they had a fantastic away win in Europe.

“At the same time, our lads know what they have to do, which is to get back to putting points on the board. We are league champions and our priority is to see if we can retain our title, and we need to try and start that with a win tomorrow night.

“We need an absolutely massive atmosphere tomorrow night. I am hoping our supporters will come out in their numbers, because this is a vital game for us.

“The atmosphere in the ground has been phenomenal all year and we need that again tomorrow night, because the three points are vital for us to stay in the title race.”